Musician Yashraj Mukhate turns viral video into catchy tune

CHENNAI: Musician Yashraj Mukhate, who is known for creating music from viral videos by composing catchy tunes to it, is back with another composition.
The musician this time has converted the viral ‘Shafeek meri baat suno’ video into a catchy tune.
He captioned the post, "Badtameez kahika. Tag the girl in the comments if you find her profile :) #dialoguewithbeats #yashrajmukhate." (sic)
Posted just half an hour ago, the video has garnered more than 49,000 views.
“Hahahaha! This is too good,” commented an Instagram user.
"So dam catchy man! All your tunes deserve to be in massive high budget films and more!" read another comment.
“The composition has some flavour of Amit Trivedi Sir,” posted another.
The original video of the women in conversation had already gone viral in December 2020 among netizens.