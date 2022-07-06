Video of boy kissing baby deer wins internet on Int'l Kissing Day

CHENNAI: Videos of children playing with animals and other innocent activities of them are very popular on the internet. There are numerous such videos, which are widely shared on social media, where children remind elders what gentleness have gone missing. One such video that shows a little boy gently kissing a baby deer has been going viral, on international kissing day.
It was shared by a user named Jesse Ramirez on Instagram and is winning hearts on the internet. "The kid is living the dream," says the text super on the video.
It shows a boy on his picnic attire kissing a baby deer. Thinking he may not have kissed the deer properly, he holds the deer's chin again and kisses it, then walks away.
The deer in the video does not appear to be irritated by the boy's behaviour and appears to enjoy his gentle and friendly persona.
Since being shared, the video has received over 33,000 views and more than 3,000 likes on Instagram.
Users left heartfelt remarks in the comment section of the post.
"With the Tyler Childer song chillin and Nirvana's old school T-shirt absolutely love it nothing better really," wrote a user.
International Kissing Day, celebrated today, itself is not only about French kissing a significant other, but to bring people closer in general. The main idea behind it was that so many people have forgotten the simple pleasures associated with kissing for kissing's sake, as opposed to kissing as mere social formality.