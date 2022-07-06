Video of boy kissing baby deer wins internet on Int'l Kissing Day

CHENNAI: Videos of children playing with animals and other innocent activities of them are very popular on the internet. There are numerous such videos, which are widely shared on social media, where children remind elders what gentleness have gone missing. One such video that shows a little boy gently kissing a baby deer has been going viral, on international kissing day.

It was shared by a user named Jesse Ramirez on Instagram and is winning hearts on the internet. "The kid is living the dream," says the text super on the video.

It shows a boy on his picnic attire kissing a baby deer. Thinking he may not have kissed the deer properly, he holds the deer's chin again and kisses it, then walks away.