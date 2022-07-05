Man delivers resumes as Zomato delivery agent, Twitter reacts

NEW DELHI: It is not often that you find your Zomato delivery boy, handing you their job resumes. It is true that job searching is indeed a tedious task.

However, Bengaluru's Aman Khandelwal seemed to find an interesting way out.

The man has created a buzz on the Internet as he disguised himself as a Zomato delivery agent and delivered his resume to several start-ups in Bengaluru.

Taking to Twitter, Khandelwal shared two pictures with the caption, "Dressed as a Zomato delivery boy I delivered my resume in a box of pastry. Delivered it to a bunch of startups in Bengaluru. Is this a peakbengaluru moment?"