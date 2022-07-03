Candid video of Ram Charan flaunting his new hairstyle goes viral

HYDERABAD: Ram Charan, who is currently savouring the success of the blockbuster movie ‘RRR’, appeared in an impromptu video, which has taken the internet by storm.

The Magadheera actor, who will be next seen in a heavy-budget political drama, had hosted multiple parties at his residence, having Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Venkatesh, and others on his guest list.

Cut to the present, where Charan has thrown a unique surprise with a spontaneous video. Alim Hakim, Charan’s hairstylist, posted a video of the actor sporting a new hairstyle.