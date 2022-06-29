Plate of poha for 1 kg plastic: Gujarat cafe's solution

CHENNAI: The city of Junagadh in Gujarat has developed a programme to address the nation's plastic problem. Due to the impending ban on single-use plastic on July 1, the district administration will open a cafe where customers may eat delectable food while paying with used plastic instead of actual money.

Customers will be required to bring in household plastic waste for the cafe's operation, and meals will be served based on the weight of the waste. The food at the cafe will only be made with locally grown, organic products. According to a report, the cafe will be administered by Sarvoday Sakhi Mandal, a group of women who have contracted farmers to work there while the administration has provided the space and facilities.

The restaurant's drinks will be nutritious because they'll be made with betel leaf, rose, figs, and bel leaf and served on clay utensils. Gujarati and Kathiyawadi dishes, such as baigan bharta, sev tameta, thepla, and bajra rotio, will be available on the menu.

According to a source, the district administration has contracted with a company that will purchase this waste.Beginning July 1, some single-use plastic products with limited utility and a high potential for littering will no longer be produced, imported, stored, distributed, sold, or used.

Plastic use has a terrible effect on both marine and terrestrial species. A critical first step in ensuring the sustainability of our planet is the outlawing of single-use plastic. Future generations will suffer significantly more than we do now if we don't act as soon as feasible. We all need to quit using single-use plastic and look for alternatives as much as we can to help make our world, our home, a better place. The reduction of garbage will eventually improve both the environment and human health.