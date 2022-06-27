Cheese and ice cream sandwich? Netizens say no please!

CHENNAI: A viral video of a man making a heart-shaped sandwich with cheese and ice cream has not pleased foodies.
On social media, recently, especially during the lockdown, there has been a trend of experimenting new recipes, including ManGi.
However, experimenting with strange combinations doesn't always work. The new dish made by this Gujarati man is an iconic example of this.
An online video of a street vendor in Gujarat creating a heart-shaped sandwich with cheese and ice cream has gone viral. This video shared on Twitter by a user named P, garnered over 5 lakh views and the netizens were sickened by this bizarre dish.