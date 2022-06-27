GoingViral

Cheese and ice cream sandwich? Netizens say no please!

On social media, recently, especially during the lockdown, there has been a trend of experimenting new recipes, including ManGi. However, experimenting with strange combinations doesn't always work. The new dish made by this Gujrati man is an iconic example of this.
Cheese and ice cream sandwich? Netizens say no please!
Screengrab from the VideoTwitter
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A viral video of a man making a heart-shaped sandwich with cheese and ice cream has not pleased foodies.

On social media, recently, especially during the lockdown, there has been a trend of experimenting new recipes, including ManGi.

Screengrab from the Video
Are you Mango and Maggi lover? Presenting you 'ManGi'!

However, experimenting with strange combinations doesn't always work. The new dish made by this Gujarati man is an iconic example of this.

An online video of a street vendor in Gujarat creating a heart-shaped sandwich with cheese and ice cream has gone viral. This video shared on Twitter by a user named P, garnered over 5 lakh views and the netizens were sickened by this bizarre dish.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

gujarat
Lockdown
Cheese
ice cream sandwich
heart-shaped sandwich

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in