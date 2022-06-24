Grand party, 100 kg cake: Man's spl arrangement on pet's birthday

BELAGAVI: Human - canine bond has been treasured and admired all over the world. Currently, a Karnataka man is being praised for his selfless love towards his pet dog, Krish. Shivappa Yellappa Maradi threw a grand party for his dog in Belagavi, Karnataka recently.

A video from the bash has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he is seen cutting a 100 kg cake with his dog. Around 4000 people were fed on the occasion.

The heartwarming clip shows guests feeding Krish birthday cake. To give Krish a birthday look, Shivappa placed a cute purple cap on the head of his furry friend.