Viral video shows baby elephant being escorted in 'Z+++ ' security

Soon after the officer shared the video, it went viral on social media and netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the cute calf. “So beautiful. Elephants have such a strong bonding that every female elephant in the herd is a mother to all the calves. They are so very protective of their calves and this video says it all. God bless them.” A user tweeted on the video.

Another user wrote,” This is a pure dose of positivity. That picture is so perfect. God bless them all”.

A user praised the elephants for protecting the cute calf and wrote, “Absolutely majestic: ‘Elephant Herd Commandos’ provide the best protection that there is!”.

Some users compared the cute baby jumbo to lord ganesh and wrote, “video k shuruat mei aisa lg rha Shiv aur Shakti k sath pyare se chhotu seBhagwan Ganesh chal rhe hai..” This viral video has melted the heart of several animal lovers and has gathered over 325 thousand views.