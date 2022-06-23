This portrait of Afghan refugee resembles actor Amitabh Bachchan

CHENNAI: The latest post by world renowned photographer Steve Mcurry on Instagram has taken the netizens by storm.

The photograph is said to resemble Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan and appears to be a snap from the set of his film Thugs of Hindustan.

The image depicted an elderly bearded Afghan refugee with a rugged appearance, wearing a turban and spectacles.

The picture taken in 2018 was reshared by Mcurry on his Instagram and he captioned it as, “This portrait of Shabuz, an Afghan refugee living in Pakistan, reminds us of the millions of displaced peoples around the world. The unprecedented humanitarian crises across the globe have resulted in the largest number of refugees in history. A hundred million people have been displaced from their homes. We must all redouble our efforts to support these people, who through no fault of their own, find themselves in vulnerable and precarious situations.”