Watch: Man struggles to ride overloaded scooter, T’gana cops reacts

CHENNAI: A young man was seen balancing a ton of stuff on his scooter is going viral on the internet.

In the clip, the man is seen sitting on the edge of the pillion seat trying his best to transfer goods on his two-wheeler.

The man, who wears a helmet, tries to balance and not touch the road with his feet. He had a ton of goods tied in front of him as he was trying his best to transfer a maximum number of goods at once.