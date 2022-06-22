Watch: Man struggles to ride overloaded scooter, T’gana cops reacts

CHENNAI: A young man was seen balancing a ton of stuff on his scooter is going viral on the internet.
In the clip, the man is seen sitting on the edge of the pillion seat trying his best to transfer goods on his two-wheeler.
The man, who wears a helmet, tries to balance and not touch the road with his feet. He had a ton of goods tied in front of him as he was trying his best to transfer a maximum number of goods at once.
The clip was posted on Twitter by Saga with a sarcastic remark, “My 32GB phone carrying 31.9 GB data” and has got close to 7 lakh views.
Ever since the video was shared, it has been receiving lot of attention from the netizens
"Mind blowing yaar!!! please help him giving him a bullock-cart!!!," wrote one.
Another sarcastically wrote, “Good guy following the Rules by wearing a helmet.”
“The struggle behind the ride is heart-wrenching… be safe buddy,” commented third one.
The video also caught the attention of Telangana Police, who retweeted the video saying, “There is a possibility to retrieve the data from the mobile, even if it's damaged. But, not life. So, our appeal to people is to avoid putting their lives at risk and others too.”