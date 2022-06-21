'Music on the Intersections': World Music Day 2022 is here

CHENNAI: June 21 is celebrated as a day honouring what is known as the universal language of humanity, music. World Music day is observed to celebrate the art of music and all those who contribute in the field.

Music is an essential part of every human being’s life. It can lighten up people’s mood and express emotions that cannot be expressed in words.

It was in the year 1982 that the tradition of observing World Music Day first began in France. This was initiated by Jack Lange, the then French Minister of Art and Culture along with Maurice Fleuret, a French composer. The celebrations originated with the very first ‘Fête de la Musique' which translates to Music Festival where many established and upcoming musicians are welcome to perform.

India observes this day by remembering all the members that the music fraternity has lost this year. Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, KK and Sidhu Moosewala are some of the prominent Indian musicians who passed away in 2022.

To commemorate this day, various cities in India like Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata have organised concerts and music festivals. Various artists gather to play various kinds of music and unite the crowd in the language of music.

Theme:

The theme for World Music Day 2022 is “Music on the Intersections” and all music enthusiasts are encouraged to celebrate the day by listening to all kinds of music that they enjoy listening to.