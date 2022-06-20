Not wedding dresses but military uniforms for Ukrainian couple

CHENNAI: A video shared by Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko has taken the internet by storm. The video showed a Ukrainian couple getting married wearing military uniforms and not wedding dresses. He captioned the video clip as: “Ukrainian weddings these days. No white dresses and tuxedos but plenty of love and happiness!”

Since the attack launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February 2022, the cities have been bombed and have resulted in the loss of many lives. Amidst the tragedy surrounding the people of Ukraine, it is little joys like this wedding that bring a ray of hope and positivity in their lives.