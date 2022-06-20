Not wedding dresses but military uniforms for Ukrainian couple

CHENNAI: A video shared by Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, Anton Gerashchenko has taken the internet by storm. The video showed a Ukrainian couple getting married wearing military uniforms and not wedding dresses. He captioned the video clip as: “Ukrainian weddings these days. No white dresses and tuxedos but plenty of love and happiness!”
Since the attack launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on 24 February 2022, the cities have been bombed and have resulted in the loss of many lives. Amidst the tragedy surrounding the people of Ukraine, it is little joys like this wedding that bring a ray of hope and positivity in their lives.
The clip shared by Anton Gerashchenko on Twitter is of a couple walking out of a church dressed in military clothes. Along with the military costume, the bride also wears a white veil on her head and holds a flower bouquet. The clip ends with the groom carrying the bride in his arms, while the spectators cheered them on.
Sharing of this clip by the Minister of Internal Affairs serves as a reminder for the citizens of Ukraine that love and happiness prevails amidst chaos in the nation. It also reminds the citizens to be united in love during these difficult times.