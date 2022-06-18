Rare species of Tortoise believed to be extinct found alive

CHENNAI: For over a century, researchers believed that Chelonoidis Phantasticus better known as the ‘Fantastic Giant Tortoise’ was a lost species. The species is native to the Galápagos Fernandina island and the last of its kind was found in 1906.

But in the year 2019, a female tortoise that seemed to belong to the same species was discovered by Princeton researchers on the volcanic island.

Last week, research confirmed that the specimens of both the tortoises found in 1906 and 2019 are members of the same species.

Giant tortoises are the largest species of tortoises and can weigh about 417kgs with a growth of 1.3m. They have a life span ranging between 80 and 120 years.

Fernanda from Fernandina island is the latest and the only discovered species of the ‘ Fantastic Giant Tortoise’ specimen since 1906. She is estimated to be around 50 years of age and is currently at the Galápagos National Park Tortoise Centre, which is a facility that helps with rescue and breeding of vulnerable species.