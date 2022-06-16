Must watch: Astronaut’s video of Aurora dancing on Earth’s Horizon

CHENNAI: An amazing video exposing aurora dancing on the horizon of Earth posted on Twitter 4 days ago has taken people aback in awww. The video was captured from space by the European Space Agency - Italian Astronaut Samantha Cristoferetti with a caption, “Aurorae! Do you know what makes the atmosphere glow? Electrically charged particles from the sun collide with air molecules. You can see them in the far northern and far southern regions of the Earth… do you know why?”, is making people wonder jaw dropping. She has also posted a caption in Italian for the same.

The astronaut, on her twitter handle - AstroSamantha, says ‘ESA astronaut, living & working aboard the Space Station!’. The video posted on June 12, has gloriously received 45,000 views and counting.