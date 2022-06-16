Must watch: Astronaut’s video of Aurora dancing on Earth’s Horizon

CHENNAI: An amazing video exposing aurora dancing on the horizon of Earth posted on Twitter 4 days ago has taken people aback in awww. The video was captured from space by the European Space Agency - Italian Astronaut Samantha Cristoferetti with a caption, “Aurorae! Do you know what makes the atmosphere glow? Electrically charged particles from the sun collide with air molecules. You can see them in the far northern and far southern regions of the Earth… do you know why?”, is making people wonder jaw dropping. She has also posted a caption in Italian for the same.
The astronaut, on her twitter handle - AstroSamantha, says ‘ESA astronaut, living & working aboard the Space Station!’. The video posted on June 12, has gloriously received 45,000 views and counting.
The post has accumulated 1,500 likes and the post with Samantha’s question, ‘…do you know why?’, has instigated several inquisitive twitter users to post multitude of comments.
While a few posted in English and Italian, “It is so beautiful”, “It sure is damn beautiful”, few other users have participatively commented answers to the astronaut’s question, “The famous Northern and Southern Lights - Aurora Borealis and Aurora Australis for those Latin lovers among us - are caused by high-energy particles from the Sun cascading down on Earth.
As they near our planet, they interact with Earth's magnetic field, which channels them toward the north and south magnetic poles”. And this trending post is becoming more curious with what the astronaut has to say more about the video.