GoingViral

Kenny's name appears in Eng question paper, comedian shares pic

The photograph showed a section from the creative writing skills which had a paragraph on the comedian.
Kenny's name appears in Eng question paper, comedian shares pic
Popular stand-up comic Kenny SebastianIANS
IANS

MUMBAI: Popular stand-up comic Kenny Sebastian posted a picture of an English question paper and it has gone viral for all the right reasons.

The photograph showed a section from the creative writing skills which had a paragraph on the comedian.

The paragraph on Sebastian read: "Mr Kenny Sebastian, the popular stand-up comedian, was to perform in your school. Due to some reasons, the programme was postponed. Write a notice in about 50 words informing the students about the new date on which he is coming. You are Ali/Alisia, Secretary Arts Club, The Sunrise Public School, Delhi."

Sebastian shared the photograph of the exam paper, which has a question related to the comic, on Instagram. Alongside the image, he wrote: ""Someone DM'd me that I am on their English term paper."

"This feels more like an achievement than any award honestly. Shoutout to the person who formulated the question (exam paper person?). I like how professional I am in the question. I just postponed the show, I didn't cancel it. I want to announce my tour like this as well. On English question papers."

He then wrote: "Kenny Sebastian is performing in your city. Write a letter to your family inviting them to go for it together. 5 marks," he said.

"Also, English was my favourite subject (and teacher) in school. Full circle haha."

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Instagram Post
English question paper
Kenny Sebastian
Popular stand-up comedian

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in