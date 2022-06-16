Kenny's name appears in Eng question paper, comedian shares pic

MUMBAI: Popular stand-up comic Kenny Sebastian posted a picture of an English question paper and it has gone viral for all the right reasons.

The photograph showed a section from the creative writing skills which had a paragraph on the comedian.

The paragraph on Sebastian read: "Mr Kenny Sebastian, the popular stand-up comedian, was to perform in your school. Due to some reasons, the programme was postponed. Write a notice in about 50 words informing the students about the new date on which he is coming. You are Ali/Alisia, Secretary Arts Club, The Sunrise Public School, Delhi."

Sebastian shared the photograph of the exam paper, which has a question related to the comic, on Instagram. Alongside the image, he wrote: ""Someone DM'd me that I am on their English term paper."