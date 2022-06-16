After 3 word resignation letter, honest leave application goes viral

This resignation letter has garnered a huge impact on social media, to which another user replied with a a screenshot of a leave application that he received from one of his employees.

The leave application read, "Dear sir, I'm sending you this email to inform you that I need leave for today to attend an interview for another company. I'd like to request that your please approve my leave" to which a lot of Twitterati reacted and were amused by the utmost honesty and daring of the guy.

The post-low-key impressed a lot of netizens and some of them were in real shock.

"Sharing true reason is really very nice,” a user tweeted, telling how the truth always makes a good impression.