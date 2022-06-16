After 3 word resignation letter, honest leave application goes viral

A recent set of posts went viral on Twitter, where an employee was seen asking for a leave from his boss to go for an interview in another company, and netizens praised the person for his honesty.
This was posted by am user as a reply for another post that has gone viral all over social media, where an employee writes his resignation letter, in just three words.
The resignation letter, stated 'Bye bye Sir.'
This resignation letter has garnered a huge impact on social media, to which another user replied with a a screenshot of a leave application that he received from one of his employees.
The leave application read, "Dear sir, I'm sending you this email to inform you that I need leave for today to attend an interview for another company. I'd like to request that your please approve my leave" to which a lot of Twitterati reacted and were amused by the utmost honesty and daring of the guy.
The post-low-key impressed a lot of netizens and some of them were in real shock.
"Sharing true reason is really very nice,” a user tweeted, telling how the truth always makes a good impression.