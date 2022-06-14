Trending video of woman singing 'Pasoori' while working in kitchen

CHENNAI: From Bollywood stars to influencers, everyone is grooving to the song Pasoori, sung by Pakistani artistes Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The song got featured on Season 14 of Coke Studio and has been the most played tune in Instagram Reels.
Now, a video of a woman singing the song 'Pasoori' while doing kitchen chores has gone viral on the social media platforms.
Checkout the video here:
The video has been shared Shalini Dubey. The caption read, "Pasoori in kitchen. @shreya_dubey2405 captured me while singing in kitchen... this is my favourite place to sing."
The video shot by her sister shows Shalini singing the beautiful track in her voice while cutting onions in her kitchen.
Her mesmerised voice got users to leave fire and heart emoticons in the comments section. “Nice voice,” an Instagram user complemented, while another wrote, “I was just unable to stop listening to her voice is fire.”
One user wrote, "Meanwhile me imagining my sister while singing with her earphones plugged in, so she has noooo idea what she sounds like." Another person commented, "The great talents of India are been discouraged and letting them to the kitchen room only."
The video has more than 18 million views and over 2 million likes.