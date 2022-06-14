Trending video of woman singing 'Pasoori' while working in kitchen

The video has been shared Shalini Dubey. The caption read, "Pasoori in kitchen. @shreya_dubey2405 captured me while singing in kitchen... this is my favourite place to sing."

The video shot by her sister shows Shalini singing the beautiful track in her voice while cutting onions in her kitchen.

Her mesmerised voice got users to leave fire and heart emoticons in the comments section. “Nice voice,” an Instagram user complemented, while another wrote, “I was just unable to stop listening to her voice is fire.”

One user wrote, "Meanwhile me imagining my sister while singing with her earphones plugged in, so she has noooo idea what she sounds like." Another person commented, "The great talents of India are been discouraged and letting them to the kitchen room only."

The video has more than 18 million views and over 2 million likes.