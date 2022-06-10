Now, you can try shoes using virtual mode on Amazon

CHENNAI: Amazon is entering into a new reality of features for shopping to help customers as the retailer announced a new feature called Virtual Try-On for shoes. It will allow customers to try out their favorite pair of shoes through multiple angles using their mobile.

This new feature launch follows the rollout of another virtual-try-on technology for athletic shirts which was launched on April, as part of an update to its "Made for You" custom clothing service.

The new feature of Amazon's AR try-on for shoes will initially launch in the US and Canada in the Amazon shopping app on iOS. If any customers want to try it, they can tap on the new "Virtual Try-On" button below the product image.

At launch, the try-on feature will be available across thousands of styles from brands, including New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, Puma, Saucony, Lacoste, Asics and Superga, Amazon said.

“Amazon Fashion’s goal is to create innovative experiences that make shopping for fashion online easier and more delightful for customers,” said Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, in a statement about the new feature. “We’re excited to introduce Virtual Try-On for Shoes, so customers can virtually try on thousands of styles from brands they know and love at their convenience, wherever they are. We look forward to listening and learning from customer feedback as we continue to enhance the experience and expand to more brands and styles.”