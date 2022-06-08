GoingViral

Monkey makes surprise visit to clinic to treat wound

The doctor said, it was a bit scary to treat a monkey initially, but he understood on the face of the monkey that she was injured.
CHENNAI: A video of a monkey at a clinic with her child visiting a clinic in Bihar's Sasaram to treat the wounds has been going viral on various social media platforms. The people over there waiting for the doctor were surprised to see a monkey visiting a clinic to cure.

The clinic was named Dr S M Ahmed's Medico Clinic in Sasaram's Shahjama area. The monkey made a look around noon time, went inside the clinic, and sat on the patient's bed.

