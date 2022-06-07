Here’s why #BycottQatarAirways is trending on Twitter

CHENNAI: Over the past few days, the hashtag #BycottQatarAirways has been trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter, as many tweeted thier reacting to an incident that involves Nupur Sharma, former spokesperson of BJP.

Netizens believe that they could support Nupur Sharma in a way, whose designation was taken down by the BJP, by boycotting the Doha based Qatar Airways.

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma served as the ruling party’s spokesperson for many years. In a recent television debate, following the discovery of Shivling found within the Gyanvapi mosque, Sharma made some controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

However, she also issued an apology, ”It was never my intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.”