Here’s why #BycottQatarAirways is trending on Twitter

CHENNAI: Over the past few days, the hashtag #BycottQatarAirways has been trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter, as many tweeted thier reacting to an incident that involves Nupur Sharma, former spokesperson of BJP.
Netizens believe that they could support Nupur Sharma in a way, whose designation was taken down by the BJP, by boycotting the Doha based Qatar Airways.
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma served as the ruling party’s spokesperson for many years. In a recent television debate, following the discovery of Shivling found within the Gyanvapi mosque, Sharma made some controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed.
However, she also issued an apology, ”It was never my intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.”
Her designation was taken down after her remarks, though she issued an apology on the same. Many Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, and Kuwait criticized Nupur’s remarks. Qatar has also demanded public apology from the Government of India.
“State of Qatar is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India, pointing out that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment, constitutes a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalisation, which will create a cycle of violence and hate,” the statement said.
In response to the Muslim nations' outrage, a hashtag was created calling for a boycott of Qatar Airways. Some others went so far as to propose a boycott of all Muslim-owned businesses.