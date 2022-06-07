Baby elephant steals milk from bottle; video goes viral

CHENNAI: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (SWT), which aims to protect orphaned elephants, took to Instagram to share Vaarti’s story, a baby elephant, orphaned in 2019 because of poaching.

It’s always nice to see baby elephants doing mischievous things.

Such was the video of Vaarti making an attempt to drink milk from empty bottles, hoping no one could see him could leave you smile throughout your day.

Vaarti is soon joined by a companion named Mayan in the “heist.”