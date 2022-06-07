Baby elephant steals milk from bottle; video goes viral

CHENNAI: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (SWT), which aims to protect orphaned elephants, took to Instagram to share Vaarti’s story, a baby elephant, orphaned in 2019 because of poaching.
It’s always nice to see baby elephants doing mischievous things.
Such was the video of Vaarti making an attempt to drink milk from empty bottles, hoping no one could see him could leave you smile throughout your day.
Vaarti is soon joined by a companion named Mayan in the “heist.”
The caption of the video says “Vaarti is one of the sweetest elephants we have ever met… but even he isn’t above the odd milk-induced mischief! In typical Vaarti fashion, rather than go for a full-out heist, he peacefully sips from the empty bottles, hoping no one will notice. (Unsurprisingly, his best friend, Mayan, hones right in on him!).”
In the caption, the organisation encourages people to read Vaarti's story and adopt her by visiting the link in their Instagram bio.
Ever since it was posted, the video has gained more than 2.5 lakh views.
“I love that they all are a little bit naughty,” wrote a Instagram user.