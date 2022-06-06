Angelo Moriondo: 10 key facts about godfather of espresso machines

CHENNAI: Google is celebrating the 171st birth anniversary of inventor Angelo Moriondo with an artistic doodle, who is considered to be the godfather of espresso machine.

The doodle created by Olivia When, features a timelapse of artworks showed through stages of the doodle draft, and the first known espresso machine filling multiple cups of coffee at once. The company also revealed that the all-brown doodle was painted entirely with coffee.