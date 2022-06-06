Alicia Keys' song 'Empire State of Mind' draws in criticism

WASHINGTON: American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys confused fans after giving a performance on her chartbuster song "Empire State of Mind" at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert.

Many claimed that her choice of the song about New York didn't sit well with the British event.

According to Twitter users, they did not understand why Alicia chose to sing such a song which talked about a love letter written to New York while performing at a British celebration, reported Page Six.

"Why is Alicia Keys singing about how amazing New York City is at an event to celebrate the Queen? Maybe choose another song?" wrote a Twitter user.