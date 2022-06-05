Abhishek dances with daughter Aaradhya and Aishwarya at IIFA 2022

As soon as the video got viral, fans flooded the comment section with compliments for the Bachchan family.

A fan wrote, "So cute", while another fan commented, "This is amazing".

One of the most adorable couples in Bollywood, Abhishek and Aishwarya made a grand couple entry on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2022. While the former Miss World looks stunning as ever in a black outfit with floral accents on it. On the other hand, the 'Bob Biswas' actor donned a black tux with quirky glasses.

This year, IIFA is being held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island on June 2, 3, and 4. Some of the biggest stars from the Bollywood industry like Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Sara Ali Khan have walked the red carpet and entertained with their performances.

IIFA Rocks 2022 was hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana, while Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Maniesh Paul will serve as hosts for the main night.

Talking about Aishwarya's work front, she will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan'. While, Abhishek was last seen in 'Dasvi', co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will also star in 'Ghoomer', for which he began shooting on his birthday this year. He will also be seen in the next part of Amazon Prime Video's 'Breathe: Into the Shadows'.