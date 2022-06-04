Satyendra Nath Bose: 10 Facts about Indian physicist

Google paid tribute on June 4 to Indian physicist and mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose with a creative doodle for his contribution to the Bose-Einstein Condensate. The doodle created, shows Bose performing an experiment, who has been known for his collaboration with Albert Einstein in developing a theory regarding the gaslike qualities of electromagnetic radiation (see Bose-Einstein statistics).
Google doodle of Satyendra Nath BoseGoogle doodle
1.

Satyendra Nath Bose was born on January 1, 1894, in Kolkata and is best known for his work on quantum mechanics in the early 1920s.

Wiki
2.

He was an adviser to the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and later became a Fellow of the Royal Society.

Bose at Dhaka University in the 1930s
Bose at Dhaka University in the 1930sWiki
3.

In 1954, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, by the Government of India and he was also accorded the honour of National Professor -- the highest for scholars in India.

4.

He was a polymath (An individual whose knowledge spans a substantial number of subjects) and served on many research and development committees in sovereign India.

S N Bose with other scientists at Calcutta University
S N Bose with other scientists at Calcutta UniversityWiki
5.

Bose's father, Surendranath Bose, was an accountant and he used to write an arithmetic problem for him to solve before leaving for work, which ignited Bose's interest in mathematics.

6.

At age of 15, Bose began pursuing a B.Sc degree at Calcutta’s Presidency College and earned a Master’s in Applied Mathematics soon after at the University of Calcutta. He graduated top of his class in both the courses and established a reputation in academia.

Bose on a 1994 stamp of India
Bose on a 1994 stamp of IndiaWiki
7.

By end of 1917, Bose began giving lectures on physics while teaching postgraduate students Planck’s radiation formula. He questioned the way particles were counted and began experimenting with his own theories.

8.

In 1937, Rabindranath Tagore dedicated his only book on science, Visva–Parichay, to Satyendra Nath Bose.

Cover of Visva–Parichay book
Cover of Visva–Parichay bookTwitter
9.

Bose’s work led to many scientific breakthroughs, including the discovery of the particle accelerator and the God particle, Google said in a note accompanying the doodle.

Velocity-distribution data of a gas of rubidium atoms, confirming the discovery of a new phase of matter, the Bose–Einstein condensate.[26] Left: just before the appearance of a Bose–Einstein condensate. Center: just after the appearance of the condensate. Right: after further evaporation, leaving a sample of nearly pure condensate.
Velocity-distribution data of a gas of rubidium atoms, confirming the discovery of a new phase of matter, the Bose–Einstein condensate.[26] Left: just before the appearance of a Bose–Einstein condensate. Center: just after the appearance of the condensate. Right: after further evaporation, leaving a sample of nearly pure condensate.Wiki
10.

The class of particles that obey Bose statistics, bosons, was named after Bose by Paul Dirac.

Satyendra Nath Bose (right) and Albert Einstein
Satyendra Nath Bose (right) and Albert EinsteinTwitter
11.

Bose who died in 1974, led institutions like the National Institute of Science, Indian Science Congress, Indian Physical Society, and the Indian Statistical Institute.

Bust of Satyendra Nath Bose which is placed in the garden of Birla Industrial & Technological Museum.
Bust of Satyendra Nath Bose which is placed in the garden of Birla Industrial & Technological Museum.Wiki

On this day in 1924, mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose sent his quantum formulations to great Albert Einstein who immediately recognized it as a significant discovery in quantum mechanics.

The formulations, documented in a paper titled Planck’s Law and the Hypothesis of Light Quanta, were applied by Einstein to a range of phenomena and his paper came to be recognised as one of the most important findings in quantum theory.

Inventions: Bose-Einstein condensate. Bose-Einstein statistics, Bose-Einstein distribution, Bose-Einstein correlations, Bose gas, Boson, Ideal Bose Equation of State, Photon gas

