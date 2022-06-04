Satyendra Nath Bose: 10 Facts about Indian physicist

On this day in 1924, mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose sent his quantum formulations to great Albert Einstein who immediately recognized it as a significant discovery in quantum mechanics.
The formulations, documented in a paper titled Planck’s Law and the Hypothesis of Light Quanta, were applied by Einstein to a range of phenomena and his paper came to be recognised as one of the most important findings in quantum theory.
Inventions: Bose-Einstein condensate. Bose-Einstein statistics, Bose-Einstein distribution, Bose-Einstein correlations, Bose gas, Boson, Ideal Bose Equation of State, Photon gas