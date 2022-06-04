Netizens call deo ad promoting gangrape joke pathetic & appalling

CHENNAI: Two advertisements by a deodorant brand have been facing severe backlash by netizens and government officials as it promotes gang rape jokes.
One of the ad shows a couple sitting on a bed when four more boys enter the room. One boy asks, "Shot mara lagta hai!" (Looks like you've hit the shot) and the boy sitting on the bed says, "Ha, mara na" (Yes, I have). Another boy among the four says "Ab hamari bari" (Now, it's our turn) and moves toward the girl. Following this, the girl appears to be shocked and uncomfortable with the series of events. Thereafter, the boy picks up a bottle of body spray and the girl looks visibly relieved as she just got saved from getting gang raped!
In another advertisement of the same brand, four boys are seen stalking a girl in a grocery store. They have a conversation while standing right behind her, "Hum char, aur ye ek! Shot kaun lega!" ( We are four and shot is one. Who will take it). It is shown in the advertisement that the conversation between the boys scares the girl. Again, similarly, the boy then picks up a bottle of the body spray and the girl heaves a huge sigh of relief.
The misogynistic ad has come under severe criticism by netizens.
Swathi Jagadish , famously known as 'Maya's Amma', who has strived to educate people on sexuality, health, and women's wellness, particularly on sex education, shared her reaction on Instagram story. "A rape joke becomes an ad and big TV channels and advertising agencies normalising it...Pathetic..,” she wrote.
Sruti Nakul, a TV host and baker, who has been vocal about women’s rights, shared her view and wrote, "No seriously? The amount of scrutiny that goes through brand videos just on Instagram and not a single person who was involved in this horrible, triggering AD never thought how bloddy problematic is it to even make such a horrific AD. let alone air it on national television????!!!!! I'm literally questioning every single person involved in the making of this. From the "idea" stage to the actors involved to the people involved in shooting, pre & post production to the channel people who thought this is normal or even remotely funny?????!!!!!! Appalling behaviour !!!!!!!”
“The ads of #layershot are disturbing in many ways. In every ad there are certain group of guys that ask who will take shot. Clearly promoting the idea of gang rape. PS- More shameful thing I see many guys on TL clearly supporting such sick ideas that's even more #Shameful’” wrote a Twitter user.