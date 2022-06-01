I Rise: Civil Service aspirant’s message steals hearts

CHENNAI: Every year, we would be seeing tcongratulatory messages for toppers and qualified persons of UPSC, which is known to be the one of the toughest exams in the country to crack, but an aspirant who lost the chance and still tries would say something different. “Ten years of hard work ended in ashes,” he wrote adding that he will still rise in spite of challenges.

Rajat Sambyal, who has completed his civil engineering from Punjab engineering college, Chandigarh, said it was his sixth and last attempt to qualify in UPSC. He further added could never make it to the final round in his earlier attempts. This time, however, he appeared for it and had hoped to emerge with flying colours.

“Ten years of hard work ended in ashes. Six UPSC attempts are over. Three times prelims failed. Two times mains failed. In my last attempt, yesterday, I succumbed due to a low score in an interview. Missed by 11 marks,” tweeted Sambyal, who was born in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir and brought up in Jammu.