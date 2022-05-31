Artist creates Lady Gaga portrait using dice; pic goes viral

CHENNAI: Suresh PK, commonly known as 'DaVinci' Suresh, took nearly 15 hours to create this 24-foot-long art piece, using black dice on a hardboard
Netizens are in awe as viral video showed a portrait of Lady Gaga made of dice.
It is a well-known fact that art, that doesn't utilise any traditional painting equipment would attract pull the attraction of the netizens.
Ranging from coiled-up snake artwork on ice to art piece using biscuits and bakery products ,several people in the world are ready to put out their crafts and techniques with the presence of social media platforms.
In fact, the portrait was crafted without using brush.
Yes, you read that right, the entire process of an unnamed artist creating Grammy-winning singer Lady Gaga's face by simply laying out hundreds of black dice on a hardboard was shown in a time-lapse video.
It was uploaded on Instagram page ‘Arts promote’ and surpassed more than 165,000 likes and 1,000 comments.