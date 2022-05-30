Viral video shows Mona Lisa painting being vandalized

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the perpetrator, who was sitting in the wheelchair, got up abruptly and walked towards the painting. After he failed in his attempt to smash the display glass, he threw cake on the painting, smearing the cream all over the panel of glass.

The man also sprinkled rose petals on the floor before the security knocked him down. In the viral video, the lawbreaker was seen shouting at the visitors in the museum in French. A Spanish media interpreted his words as, "some people are trying to destroy the earth, think of the earth!" The man dressed as an elderly woman also wore a wig. Apparently, he entered the museum in a wheelchair, before he resorted to vandalism.

The motive behind the attack is still unclear along with the question of how he managed to smuggle a cake inside the Louvre museum. However, there have been attacks on the Mona Lisa painting previously as well. The masterpiece was once doused with acid, severely damaging the lower part of the painting, by a vandal, due to which the portrait is now kept secured behind bulletproof glass.