Husband divorces wife after she cooks ‘Maggi’ for 3 meals

CHENNAI: It’s 2021, and debates are already going on for the change to be implemented in the misogyny pattern of marriage, but still, some are hanging on to the conservative ideas from the past that women should be in the household and master cooking skills.

Speaking about couples filing divorce over petty issues, Mysuru principal district and Session court judge named ML Raghunath, recalled an event as the ‘Maggi case’, revealing that the husband divorced his wife after he realised, she could only cook ‘instant noodles’ for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“Couples have to stay together for at least a year before seeking a divorce. If there was no such law, there would be divorce petitions filed directly from wedding halls,” says Raghunath, adding that the ‘Maggi case’ ended in a divorce on a mutual consent.

While he revealed that the courts have seen various stranger reasons for divorce, it’s nothing new over a husband getting frustrated with his wife’s cooking skills. Similar to the case, a man from Telangana trunk-dialed 100 to complain about his wife not cooking mutton curry for him.