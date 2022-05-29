GoingViral

Ranveer waltzes for 'Vaathi coming' in IPL 2022 final

Ranveer performed for the foot-tapping song, from the Vijay-starrer Master, Vaathi Coming.
CHENNAI: Bollywood actor Ranveer danced to the song 'Vaathi coming' at the closing ceremony of ipl 2022.

Debutants Gujarat Titans and inaugural edition champions Rajasthan Royals reached the finals of the league and play-off round with 10 teams participating. The two teams will clash in the grand final today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Ranveer Singh's stylish moves got the mega event started.

Ranveer performed for the foot-tapping song, from the Vijay-starrer Master, Vaathi Coming.

The song which uses lyrics sparingly, was loved across the world.

