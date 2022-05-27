Amitabh Bachchan’s doppelganger video stuns Internet

CHENNAI: A professor from Pune known as Shashikant Pedwal, whose Instagram is filled with videos of dancing to the tunes of Amitabh Bachchan starrer films, shared a video of him who bears an uncanny resemblance to the star walking on a road.
In the viral video, Pedwal was seen walking to the much-popular number ‘Andheri Raaton Mein’ from the film Shahenshah.
“Andheri rato me....” reads the video's caption that he shared three days ago on his Instagram page. The video got sensational and it has surpassed 261,000 views and over 1,900 likes.
“I thought Amitabh Bachchan,” posted an Instagram user with a heart emoticon. Another comment read, "Waah sir super" with love emoji's.