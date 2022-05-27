Amitabh Bachchan’s doppelganger video stuns Internet

CHENNAI: A professor from Pune known as Shashikant Pedwal, whose Instagram is filled with videos of dancing to the tunes of Amitabh Bachchan starrer films, shared a video of him who bears an uncanny resemblance to the star walking on a road.

In the viral video, Pedwal was seen walking to the much-popular number ‘Andheri Raaton Mein’ from the film Shahenshah.