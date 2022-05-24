'I'm not running your Twitter account' Musk tells Indian techie

SAN FRANCISO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk is highly active on Twitter these days, also it seems that he is fond of replying regularly to a Pune-based Indian Software developer, Pranay Pathole who is working for Tata Consultancy Services.

On Monday, in a tweet Musk said that he is not running Pranay's Twitter account. Pranay tweeted, "Many people think that @elonmusk runs my Twitter account. And it's TRUE. He's a super busy guy, building rockets, making life multiplanetary, building futuristic electric vehicles, digging tunnels. And somehow he finds time to run multiple Twitter account. YES ".