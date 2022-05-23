Netizens in awe as artist sketches five superheroes at one go

The 26-second timelapse video has been viewed over three lakh times since it was posted on Saturday.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Things like this remind i have absolutely no talent whatsoever”.

Some Twitter users however, took the video with a pinch of salt calling it a kind of ‘digital trickery’.

But, this is nothing new as such videos have surfaced on the internet in the past too. In November last year, Australian artist Josiah Alan Brooks posted a tutorial on YouTube, in which he was seen drawing 21 sketches at once using a horizontal rod that could hold multiple pens.