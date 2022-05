Gama who picked up wrestling at the age of 15, came to the limelight in 1888, when he entered a strongman competition held in Jodhpur, which included many grueling exercises such as squats. The contest was attended by 400 wrestlers and Gama was among the last fifteen and was named the winner by the Maharaja of Jodhpur due to his young age. His success gained him fame throughout the royal states of India and was subsequently taken into training by the Maharaja of Datia.