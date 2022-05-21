Watch: Man offers water to a thirsty sparrow, internet is impressed

CHENNAI: Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time. With each passing, the world is getting belted by heat. Such high temperatures are not only inhospitable to humans, but also to animals.

Now a video is going viral on social media, which shows a man offering water to a thirsty sparrow. IAS Officer Awanish Sharan shared the video on twitter and wrote, ”Do boond zindagi ke (Two drops for life).”

In the clip a parched sparrow was on the road and is unable to move much. The man offers water to the bird in the cap of a bottle.

