‘CONTAIN EGG’: Nagpur bakery replies by writing on cake

CHENNAI: A Twitter user who had ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur via a food delivery app and asked to mention if the cake contains egg as a special instruction to the bakery.
In the order details the user mentioned, "Please mention if the cake contains egg."
"I am speechless after receiving the order,” he wrote on Twitter, posting the photo of the cake.
The answer to his query couldn’t be clearer. The chocolate cake, with cream whipped on it and cherries had its message, "CONTAIN EGG".
However, the “contain egg” cake is not the only one. Another user replying to the thread mentioned, “Here's the masterpiece I got,” with the photo of the cake.
The red velvet cake with a white top contains the words, “Don’t send cutlery” written with brown chocolaty cream.
Adding to this another user posted, "We asked for 'Thank you' on the cake" and posted the image of butterscotch cake with a message "Thank you on the cake".