Inebriated groom fails to turn up at wedding in Rajasthan

CHENNAI: A marriage planned at Churu district of Rajasthan took a surprise turn after the groom was seen drunken and failed to arrive at the venue, leading to the cancellation of muhurtham.

After waiting for several hours, the bride and the family were furious over the attitude of the groom and decided to shelve the event. As a result, the bride’s family decided to marry her to another man instead.

The next day, a complaint from the groom’s side was filed to the police and vice-versa, citing the impolite behavior of the groom and careless, irresponsible nature of bride respectively.

It was finally resolved after police negotiated between the two and cited family issues as a reason for the cancellation