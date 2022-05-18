GoingViral

Cannes 2022: Deepika, Tamannaah, Pooja groove to Ghoomar

The moment became more captivating when Deepika, Pooja, Urvashi, and Tamannaah came in front and started dancing together to Mame Khan's soulful melody.
Cannes 2022: Deepika, Tamannaah, Pooja groove to Ghoomar
Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde at Cannes 2022Instagram
ANI

FRANCE: Indian celebrities are leaving no chance to spread colours of desi culture at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

On Wednesday, Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Tamanaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, and Pooja Hegde turned heads with their impromptu dance on Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan's 'Ghoomar'.

During the inauguration of the Indian pavilion at Cannes 2022, Mame Khan, who is part of the Indian contingent, broke into a beautiful song at everyone's request.

The moment became more captivating when Deepika, Pooja, Urvashi, and Tamannaah came in front and started dancing together to Mame Khan's soulful melody.

In a video captured by ANI, Deepika, Tamannaah, Pooja, and Urvashi looked smitten by Mame Khan's voice.

The festival is special this year for India as it has been chosen 'Country of Honour'.

Urvashi Rautela
Cannes Film Festival
Deepika Padukone
Pooja Hegde
Urvashi
Actress Pooja Hegde
Cannes 2022 Film Festival
75th Cannes Film Festival
Deepika Padukone Cannes
Cannes 2022
Deepika Padukone Cannes 2022
Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022
Cannes festival
Tamanaah Bhatia
Tamanaah Bhatia Cannes 2022
Pooja Hegde Cannes
Pooja Hegde Cannes 2022
Mame Khan's Ghoomar
Ghoomar
Deepika Padukone, Tamanaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela, and Pooja Hegde shake to Ghoomar

Related Stories

No stories found.