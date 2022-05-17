Kendall's weird cucumber cutting technique has netizens in splits

CHENNAI: The Kardashians’ brand new Hulu show continues to air a new episode every Thursday and every week tends to bring more hype. One such episode of American model Kendall Jenner slicing cucumber on social media has made her a laughing stock on the internet.
The way the 26-year-old was struggling to cut a cucumber made the whole episode even funnier and grabbed eyeballs and netizens trolled her.
“I bet they know how to count money,” a user wrote.
"Anytime you feel like you’re bad at doing something, watch Kendall Jenner chop a cucumber,” claimed another.
If you haven’t seen the video, watch it here:
The video has garnered over 50k views. The model decided to make herself a snack while visiting Kris at her new home. Those who saw the video questioned whether she ever went to the kitchen in her life.
Check out the comments here: