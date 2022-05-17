‘Having paratha, will be there soon’: Uber driver’s response shocks internet

CHENNAI: A recent chat of an Uber driver to a customer of assuring hope by confirming his arrival, wins the Internet, as the netizens are praising the driver’s honesty in his reply.

“This is the type of honesty I hope to achieve in life,” said Twitter user Karishma Mehrotra, posting a screengrab of her chat with an Uber driver.

Mehrotra asked the driver if he is coming to pick her up.

"Aaunga hundred per cent ek paratha kha raha hun aadha bacha (I will come 100 per cent, I am eating a paratha, only half is left),” the driver replied as seen in the screengrab.

“Sacchai maine bata diya (I have told you the truth)," he further said.

As usually, users of social media came up with hilarious comments as they find it “adorably funny”

“It hard to leave mid paratha,” said a Twitter user,

“Pls tip him for honesty and for being an inspiration for uber drivers!!” said another Twitter user.