Cab driver in US asks couple to get out of cab for racist remarks

CHENNAI: A viral video of a US cab driver asking a couple to get out of his cab is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, James Bode, a Lyft driver, was seen waiting at the outskirts of Fossil’s Last Stand Bar in Pennsylvania. He then greeted the passengers – a couple, who entered the cab. Moments later, the lady says “Wow, you are like a white man”. Bode, who was shocked over her racist remark, repeatedly asked “What is that?” and asked her to get out of the car.

The woman, however, to calm him down throughout the fast-paced exchange by laughing and patting the driver’s shoulder. This did not go down well with Mr. Bode. “It’s unfair, it’s totally unfair. If there’s no white sitting in this seat, what’s the difference?” he added.

James Bode, to prove his claim, had uploaded the entire exchange to his Facebook account. He also said that he had filed a complaint but was not sure if that would make a difference.

Several commented on the video and have praised James Bode for taking a stand against racial abuse.