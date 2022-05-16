Watch: View from inside a giant soap bubble will startle you

CHENNAI: In a recent mindblowing video of view from inside a giant soap bubble has gone viral on social media. The clip has been posted by ViralHog on its YouTube channel.
The 19-second video starts with soap film emerging from a giant wand and the bubble then reflects a spectrum of colours. The colours of a soap bubble come from white light. The bubble produced by a huge wand then disappears in thin air at the end .
Netizens were absolutely stunned and took to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions.
“Just gorgeous! So relaxing too. Could watch for hours,” a user wrote.
Another user commented, “So mesmerizing and beautiful."
Another person wrote, “The prism colors are captivatingly gorgeous, fossil fuel oil quite the opposite."
Since uploaded, the video has garnered a lot of attention on social media. It has over 1K likes.