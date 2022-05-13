GoingViral

Man draws Tesla's symbol extraordinary through magnifying glass

The caption read "Tesla logo powered by the 🌞"
Screengrab from the video
Online Desk

CHENNAI: A video that was shared on the official Twitter handle of Tesla Motors, shows a man using a magnifying glass to draw a Tesla car symbol. Without shaking a single line of the symbol he drew stunningly.

Tesla is an American automotive and clean energy company. It designs and manufactures electric vehicles, battery energy storage from home to grid-scale, solar panels, and solar roof tiles.

Tesla was founded in July 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning as Tesla Motors. In February 2004, via a $6.5 million investment, Elon Musk became the largest shareholder of the company.

