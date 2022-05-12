UK man sells one piece of potato chips for Rs 1.63 lakh on eBay

CHENNAI: There are snacks which make people go crazy and chips is one of them. And, chips lovers would be ready to go for it any day. In a kind of its bizarre sale, which we don't see in a day-to-day life, a UK-based man has been selling a onion pringle chip for 2,000 Euros on eBay, which sums up to Rs.1.63 lakh. The price is so high because of its extremely rare shape. The weird shape is the only reason for the price of the chips, which is available on eBay.

According to Mirror, a seller from Buckinghamshire put up the item on eBay for sale on May 3. The Pringle potato chip being offered for sale is of sour cream and onion flavour. The seller said that it was "brand-new, unused, unopened and undamaged."