Nepal cricketer celebrates wicket with 'Pushpa' style

CHENNAI: In a moment of joy during a match held between Tornadoes women and Sapphires women on May 5, Nepal's woman bowler Sita Rana Magar expressed her happiness with a famous 'Pushpa' style ThaggedheLe after taking a wicket.
The video of Sita Rana Magar was shared by its official Instagram handle of ICC. "It’s gone so far on social media.” "Nepal’s Sita Rana Magar with the most popular celebration currently," the post read.
The viral video of the bowler was also posted by the Pushpa's official Twitter handle, and was captioned "The Love for Pushpa Raj's #ThaggedheLe is still ruling everyone's hearts worldwide!"
The Fairbreak Invitational Tournament is an ICC-sanctioned competition that will take place from May 1 to May 15, 2022, in Dubai. This six-team tournament is made up of players from all around the world and will be the world's first privately funded tournament in the women's cricket history.