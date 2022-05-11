Nepal cricketer celebrates wicket with 'Pushpa' style

CHENNAI: In a moment of joy during a match held between Tornadoes women and Sapphires women on May 5, Nepal's woman bowler Sita Rana Magar expressed her happiness with a famous 'Pushpa' style ThaggedheLe after taking a wicket.

The video of Sita Rana Magar was shared by its official Instagram handle of ICC. "It’s gone so far on social media.” "Nepal’s Sita Rana Magar with the most popular celebration currently," the post read.