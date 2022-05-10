Blood red sky causes panic in China; videos go viral

CHENNAI: The residents of Zhoushan, China, observed mysterious blood red skies over the weekend causing panic among people.
Several videos posted by the citizens went viral and widespread panic hit the people of the city. While some feared that there was an out-of-control fire nearby, others simply assumed it was an apocalypse.
People recorded the skies turning crimson red, from their houses, balconies, and streets, several media houses reported.
The videos, that reached more than 150 million views on Chinese social media platforms, showed the sky in a bright crimson and blood-red colour under thick layers of fog.
One user said they had never seen anything as eerie as this: "I have never seen anything like this before. It really amazes me that the sky can even turn red." Another wrote: "It is a blood-red colour, that doesn't look good at all."
"There's gonna be an earthquake in seven days, it's not normal to see the sky turning all red," wrote an user on Twitter
"When weather conditions are good, more water in the atmosphere forms aerosols which refract and scatter the light of fishing boats and create the red sky seen by the public," the staff of the Meteorological bureau said according to reports from the local Chinese media.
