Watch: Alia runs frantically with trolley at Delhi airport

CHENNAI: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt who recently tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor was seen running inside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport with her luggage trolley.
Turns out that she has been shooting for her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.
Several pictures, videos of the incident have surfaced online. Director Karan Johar was also seen in one of the videos.
Check out the videos here:
In the video the actor was dressed in all-black outfit with full sleeve turtleneck sweater, long black coat, black tights and boots while Karan was seen in a comfy designer tracksuit.
The clip shows Alia rushing with a trolley full of luggage with serious expression on her face. Along with her the film's team was also seen running in front with cameras and other equipment.
The film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy and stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana.
The romantic drama will be out in time for Valentine's week next year.