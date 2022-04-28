Virat Kohli grooves to Oo Antava song during Glenn's wedding party

Chennai: A month ago Glenn Maxwell tied knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman on March 27, 2022. As Glenn Maxwell and Vini Raman have completed their one month of marriage on Wednesday, The Royal Challengers Bangalore organized a party bash and invited several players.
A video of Virat Kohli has been storming the internet where he could be seen dancing to Allu Arjun and Samantha's viral song Oo Antava song from Pushpa along with other players.
The official Twitter platform of Pushpa also reposted Virat Kohli's viral dancing video.
Anushka Sharma also shared photos from Glenn Maxwell's wedding function. Anushka was wearing pink suit and Virat was in a black kurta. For the photo, Anushka wrote, "Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I've seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! #BubbleLife."
Several attendees took to their social media pages to post the photos of the wedding function. All the players were wearing traditional Indian attire.