Chat between a user and Musk on buying Twitter goes viral

Chennai: Tesla CEO Elon Musk finally caught an elusive Twitter bid for $44 billion, as the company's board decided to give in to his takeover bid with his "best and final" offer.
For $44 billion, in one of the largest leveraged buyouts in history, he will take private a 16-year-old social media platform that has become a center of public discourse and a hot spot in the debate over free speech online.
A Host and producer of The Refresh from Insider shared a screegrab of a Twitter conversation with Musk that has been going viral on the platform.
The conversation tweet shows as Musk tweeted 'I love Twitter' and the user replying to it 'You should buy it then' and for which Elon Musk jokingly asked 'How much it is?'
Meanwhile, after the conversation was shared, Comedian David Smith on Twitter tweeted about Elon’s purchase affirmation and wrote, “It’s a private company, bi****s.”.
Furthermore, he posted one different Tweet an hour later, saying, “The amazing thing about the prospect of Elon Musk buying Twitter, so far, is how much it’s exposed the game. If you genuinely fear and fight against others having the ability to communicate, you are not the good guy. Period."
In addition to that, Elon musk tweeted "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter because that is what free speech means".
Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal told employees on Monday that the future of the social media firm is uncertain after the deal to be taken private under billionaire Elon Musk closes.