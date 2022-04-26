Chat between a user and Musk on buying Twitter goes viral

Chennai: Tesla CEO Elon Musk finally caught an elusive Twitter bid for $44 billion, as the company's board decided to give in to his takeover bid with his "best and final" offer.

For $44 billion, in one of the largest leveraged buyouts in history, he will take private a 16-year-old social media platform that has become a center of public discourse and a hot spot in the debate over free speech online.

A Host and producer of The Refresh from Insider shared a screegrab of a Twitter conversation with Musk that has been going viral on the platform.